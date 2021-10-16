When it rains, it pours. With so many Pixel 6 leaks popping up over the last few weeks, it's hard to keep count. Almost everything about these devices has been detailed, with only their confirmed pricing and availability remaining a mystery. With only a few days left until the official launch event, high-resolution renders of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in their official colorways and their product launch videos have been posted online.

Evan Blass posted a photo dump of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on Twitter late Friday evening, containing lifestyle shots, detailed renders, and a look at some of Google's official cases for both phones. While there aren't many genuine surprises in these leaks, they reaffirm one thing about these phones: that camera bar sure looks chonky.

Thankfully, those cases feature a cutout to accommodate Google's latest design. A ridge surrounding the camera should keep it safe from scratches, though it might restrict it from laying completely flat on a table. Unfortunately for anyone hoping for a return to fabric after the launch of the Pixel 5a, you're out of luck. While these cases should offer ample protection against dings and drops, they're once again made of plastic. Thankfully, they're available in a select group of colors to match whichever model you pick up.

That's not the only leak for today, of course. Two new product videos from Twitter user SnoopyTech give us our first glimpse of Magic Eraser and Live Translate in action, two of the main features developed specifically for the Pixel 6. A "remove distractions" option in Google Photos lets you tap on objects and persons to remove them, while the Live Translate feature will auto-translate conversations, messages, pictures, and more — even without an active internet connection.

At this point, that October 19th event is starting to feel more like a formality than anything. Still, we can't wait to find out when Google's latest device might finally fall into our hands.

