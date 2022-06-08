It's no secret that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro got off to a rocky start. After months of updates and bug fixes, though, Google seems to have its latest flagship phones in a good place — just in time to launch the Pixel 6a next month. Unfortunately, one relatively niche bug has lingered for months, affecting thousands of wired headphone users everywhere. Finally, months after promising to fix the problem, Google has seemingly fixed its DAC issues with the June Feature Drop.

As spotted by Reddit user u/Techdude8453, this week's update has seemingly fixed lingering external DAC issues that first spawned at launch (via 9to5Google). Previously, apps would only function with a DAC if they didn't have complete control of audio processing — something most audiophiles would agree is a necessary permission.

Unfortunately, Google's slow rollout of this week's update — something of a pattern for the company this week — has left many users unable to test this fix. Still, it's good news for anyone holding out hope that a solution would hit sooner rather than later.

Technically, Google is "early" to fixing its external DAC problem — the company promised a fix would arrive this summer, which doesn't kick off officially for a few more weeks. That's unlikely to bring any solace to users who have suffered through months of bugs, causing music players to crash and, in the worst of cases, blasting a screeching noise out from any plugged-in audio gear. But hey, it's here, and once the Feature Drop hits more devices, it'll be one last bug off the checklist.