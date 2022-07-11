Google's Pixel 6 lineup offers immense value for money—you get top-notch performance, a great display, excellent software support, and an envious camera setup. The latest Pixel phones can deliver all this while still being a few hundred dollars cheaper than other Android flagships. And now, ahead of Prime Day, Amazon has a sale that makes two of the best Android phones on the market even more affordable by offering discounts of as much as $200, dropping them to their lowest price yet.

The Pixel 6 was already an affordable flagship with a starting price of $599. For that money, you get a phone that houses the Google Tensor chip, a 6.4-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display, a Titan M2 security chip, and a 50MP primary shooter that can take outstanding photos. Amazon and Google Store have discounted the phone by $100—dropping its price to just $499. This makes the phone just $50 more expensive than the upcoming Pixel 6a. If you want more storage, the 256GB variant is also available with a $100 discount. You can grab it for just $599 instead of $699.

Buy the Google Pixel 6 for just $499

$499 at Amazon$499 at Google Store

Amazon and Google Store offer a better deal on the Pixel 6 Pro. You can grab the phone for as low as $699 after a massive $200 discount. This is an irresistible deal and the lowest price the phone has been available. The Pixel 6 Pro competes against the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra and other premium high-end smartphones, so this is not a deal you should miss. You get a similar $200 discount on the 256GB unit, meaning you can pick it up for just $799.

Buy the Pixel 6 Pro with a $200 discount

$699 at Amazon$699 at Google Store

Compared with the regular Pixel 6, the Pro model features a bigger 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup consisting of a 48MP telephoto shooter offering 4x optical zoom, and a bigger battery. At just $699, you cannot find a better smartphone at this price point in the market right now. The same deal is also available on the Google Store, where you can buy the phone with 24-month financing.