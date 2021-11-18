The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have their fair share of issues, including a finicky fingerprint scanner and buggy Always-On Display mode. Their relatively slow charging speed is also an issue as the phones take nearly two hours for a full charge. Testing revealed that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro only reach a peak charging speed of 23W despite Google recommending a 30W power adapter for them. Now, the company has published a support page to clear the air on the topic.

Google says in its "How charging works on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro" support page that the batteries inside them are designed to "strike a balance between battery life, longevity, and fast charging." Additionally, the charging speed will vary based on several factors, including the device temperature, usage, and system design. Plus, as the battery nears its full capacity, the charging speed slows down to improve its lifespan.

When the battery is low, the Pixel 6 can be charged to about 50 percent in 30 minutes and up to 80 percent in an hour with Google's 30W USB-C power adapter. The support document confirms the Pixel 6 can draw a peak power of 21W from the wall, while its Pro sibling tops out at 23W. While the phones can be charged with existing USB-C Power Delivery and BC 1.2 wall chargers, the 30W Google USB-C adapter is recommended since it supports the USB PD 3.0 PPS standard. The same adapter is also recommended for use with the 2nd gen Pixel Stand that's has been designed to "deliver the maximum power needed" to the Pixel 6.

What Google has detailed in its support document is not new. Apple, Samsung, and other OEMs all tend to slow down the charging speeds of their devices as the battery nears 100 percent to increase its lifespan. However, there was no reason for Google to recommend a 30W USB-C charger with its new Pixel phones as it gave users a false idea of their charging speeds.

Despite Google's explanation, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro take a long time to charge, which is not ideal for a flagship Android phone in this day and age. For comparison, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which features a similar-sized battery as the Pixel 6 Pro but only supports 25W charging speeds, takes just over an hour for a full charge. Then, there's the OnePlus 9 Pro with its 65W charger that takes around 30 mins to go from 0-100 percent, putting Google to shame.

