Source: Google Google Pixel 6 $390 $599 Save $209 Google's 2021 flagship introduced a bold new design, placing its camera performance front and center. While the Pixel 6 Pro may have ended up with the cool telephoto option, the more petite Pixel 6 is absolutely no slouch, and with two more years of OS updates guaranteed, it's still very worth picking up. $390 at Best Buy

Google's Pixel smartphones are always easy to recommend, and while we absolutely expect a lot from them (and are well aware of places they occasionally drop the ball), there's just no beating them when it comes to getting the very best of Google and Android, right in your pocket. This Black Friday we've already seen some fantastic offers on the latest Pixel 7 phones, but this Best Buy clearance deal may be even harder to resist, scoring you a Pixel 6 for less than you'd normally pay for the Pixel 6a.

The hardware and software engineers at Google really hit the ball out of the park with the Pixel 6, and while the inaugural Tensor-powered phone had us a little nervous at first, Google's managed to prove itself quite adept in the SoC space. The striking design was a joy to hold and use, and it was already a killer deal at its $600 launch price.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 6

Honestly, this could very well be the last chance you have to pick up the Pixel 6, let alone at a price this good — Best Buy's looking to clear out its inventory, and that motivation is reflected right here in this $390 deal. Remember, Google isn't too nostalgic about keeping old phones around to sell, and once the Pixel 6 is gone everywhere, don't expect to see it coming back.

Maybe your biggest decision should be whether to go with the Pixel 6 or one of the other Pixel handsets that are getting big discounts as part of Black Friday phone sales. There's the Pixel 7 deal, that even without a trade-in will save you $100, getting you that phone for just $500. And if you're looking to pay as little as possible, Google's Pixel 6a Black Friday deal knocks that price all the way down to a cool $300.

While that's very tempting, you get a lot more phone with the full-blown Pixel 6, as well as software support that will last nearly as long as the 6a's, for less than $100 more. All things considered, this might be the Pixel model that strikes the ideal balance right now when it comes to ultimate value.