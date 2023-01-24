Hardware mods like this sound cool as hell, but are probably too risky for you to try at home

The Google Pixel 4a 5G came out over two years ago, and if you’ve been daily driving it since then, it’s likely that its battery has started showing signs of aging. Some of us might take this as a sign to move to a new phone, or failing that, have a professional replace the battery with a new one. But one intrepid Redditor decided to go a little Frankenstein on their Pixel 4a 5G, and replace the battery with a higher capacity one made for the Pixel 5a.

Google’s 2020 mid-ranger, the Pixel 4a 5G, included a decently sized 3800mAh battery, even if a little small compared to its peers. Its follow-up, the Pixel 5a, came with an upgraded 4680mAh unit, and overall impressed us with its performance. As it turns out, this larger battery can indeed fit inside the Pixel 4a 5G — with some careful maneuvering.

When Reddit user u/fakesky- ordered a battery unit intended for the Pixel 5a, to put in their Pixel 4a 5G, it turned out to be a tad taller, thicker, and narrower than the original one. This extra space on the side allowed them to reposition the battery management system (BMS) so the battery could sit comfortably inside the Pixel 4a 5G’s smaller cavity. It also helped that the two Google phones use the same BMS, so the phone didn’t have any trouble handling the new part. However, it will likely take a couple of charge cycles to calibrate the software to report the correct battery percentage on the screen.

The experiment results in a 17% gain in capacity, which you naturally expect from a bigger battery. However, this hack comes at the cost of NFC support, and the antenna had to be removed to safely accommodate the 0.4mm thicker battery. Despite losing NFC, the phone’s plastic back still has a slight bulge that is noticeable when you look for it.

This hack was performed by a seasoned engineer with years of experience on such repair jobs. Performing a mod like this at home can be dangerous, especially when it involves parts like the battery assembly.

While this Redditor knows what they're doing and took precautions to keep the battery safe, for almost all other Pixel 4a 5G owners, it's advisable that you reach out to Google or a local professional to get the battery replaced. And if you’re looking to trade in your old Pixel for a new phone, you can go for some of the best Android budget phones available right now.