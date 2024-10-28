Key Takeaways Google may add an under-display infrared camera to the 2026 Pixel 11 for secure face unlock.

The 2026 Tensor G6 chip will support under-display IR cameras.

Google may change its mind and decide against including the sensor.

Remember the Google Pixel 4 and its Soli-based front IR cameras? Besides various gestures, the IR cameras provided a way to unlock the phone securely. But Google dumped the feature the next year due to its limited usefulness. While all recent Pixel phones support face unlock, they rely solely on the front camera. This even includes the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9, which allow using the front camera for biometric payment authentication. It appears Google is not done with IR cameras, though, and it could return with the 2026 Pixel 11.

Kamila Wojciechowska, known for her accurate Pixel leaks, claims in a report for Android Authority that Google might add an under-display infrared camera to the Pixel 11. Based on leaked documents from Google's chip division, the report claims the ISP (Image Signal Processor) of the 2026 Tensor G6 — destined for the Pixel 11 lineup — will support an under-display IR camera. It will purportedly feature a "lite" front-end, allowing the chip to process information from the IR cameras with relatively low power consumption.

Unlike on the Pixel 4, the system should be located underneath the display and will not require a notch or cut-out to function.

Will Pixel 4's Motion Sense also return with the Pixel 11?

There's no other information in the document to suggest the Pixel 11 will house IR cameras, but it at least points to Google considering such a feature. Interestingly, there are rumors that Apple will switch to under-display Face ID on the iPhone in 2026, too.

Since the Pixel 11 is almost two years away from launch and there is no other credible information yet, you should not get your hopes up too high. The company may decide against including the IR cameras due to cost or technological reasons.

Google appears to be scaling its Pixel ambitions

Pixel phones have never been known for packing top-notch hardware. But all recent signs suggest Google is working on changing that. The Pixel 9 Pro series uses Samsung's newest, brightest, and most efficient OLED panels yet. Even the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might not sport the same display technology.

Similarly, another report recently claimed that future Pixel phones will get an iPhone-level SoC upgrade and use TSMC's latest 3nm node for the next two years.

All these changes indicate Google is preparing to take on the big boys of the Android world with its future Pixel phones.