Summary The Pixel 10a will arrive in 2026 as the cheapest model in the Pixel 10 family.

Google is facing a dilemma whether to equip Pixel 10a with Tensor G5 or stick with G4.

The decision will be dependent on whether Google can keep the BOM low with the Tensor G5.

Google’s Pixel 9 series from 2024 raised the bar for the lineup, making us excited for what’s to come in the future. We know a great deal about the Pixel 9a already, which is due this spring. However, interestingly, we have a new leak that details what to expect from 2026’s Google Pixel 10a, and it seems like there could be disappointment in store for us.

The Google Pixel 10 series is expected to be announced in the fall of 2025, followed by the cheaper Pixel 10a in the following year's spring. Historically, the Pixel A series has retained most of the specifications of their non-A counterparts, while opting for inferior cameras and materials to hit a lower price point. For example, the Pixel 8 and 8a are extremely similar devices with similar designs, screens, performance, and battery life, but the latter offers older camera sensors, a plastic body, and slower charging.

Another year of confusion for consumers?

The situation is getting Tensor

A major leak sheds light on what the 2026 Pixel lineup will look like, confirming the codenames of the upcoming Pixel phones and suggesting how they will be positioned. According to Android Authority, internal documentation states that the Pixel 11 series will have bear-themed internal names, as follows:

Pixel 11 — cubs

Pixel 11 Pro — grizzly

Pixel 11 Pro XL — kodiak

Pixel 11 Pro Fold — yogi

The source also mentions that the 2026 Pixel 10a is codenamed “stallion”, staying true to the Pixel 10’s horse-themed nomenclature. With its launch just over a year away, Google is likely in the final stages of finalizing what the phone should offer. The same leak revealed another interesting titbit, which will be a first for Google if it’s true.

It seems that Google is contemplating whether to equip the Pixel 10a with the Tensor G5 as with the rest of the Pixel 10 family or stick with the Tensor G4 that is found on the Pixel 9 series from 2024. If the latter ends up being the case, the same Tensor G4 will have powered Pixel phones for three years in a row.

Silver lining

Google’s in-house Tensor chips already have a bad reputation for being relatively inefficient and underpowered when compared to the latest Qualcomm or MediaTek processors. This would’ve potentially changed with the Tensor G5, as it is going to be fabricated on TSMC’s 3nm node instead of rehashing Samsung’s Exynos platform. There is likely to be a significant uptick in the efficiency of Tensor G5 owing to a superior manufacturing process. However, performance gains might be minimal.

Google’s Pixel 10a conundrum is probably due to an increased cost of designing a chipset from scratch, making it difficult to offer it at a much lower price than the rest of the Pixel 10 family. Google’s smartphone laddering has always been confusing and this decision could potentially make it worse. This could also give Mountain View an excuse to keep certain features exclusive to the more expensive Pixel 10 devices by stating that the Tensor G5 is necessary for them. While all of this sounds rough, we hope it means that the Google Pixel 10a is cheaper than usual — bringing much-needed competition to the budget smartphone segment.