Google's Pixel 9 series was a hit, helping the company surpass OnePlus and Motorola to become the third-largest smartphone company by volume in the US in 2024. 2025's Pixel 10 series will have big shoes to fill and keep the momentum going. We have our first leaks for 2026's Pixel 10a, pointing to a big and possibly meaningful shake-up of the lineup.

For years, Google's flagship Pixel phones have been released in the fall, with the corresponding A-series variant in the following spring at a lower price. This was achieved in many ways: cheaper build materials, simpler cameras and other components, and a smaller size, to name a few.

The Pixel A-experience

A pixelated positioning

One thing that has historically remained true for all the devices of the same generation is that they use the same system on a chip (SoC). By using the same chipset a few months later, Google enjoys better economies of scale and production yields, which help it achieve a lower bill of materials (BOM).

For instance, the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8a are powered by the Tensor G3. This ensured there wasn't a difference in the performance achieved by these devices. Recently, with the advent of CPU-enabled AI features, having the same processor also means that the year's new features are eventually available on the new, cheaper phones. While this is a great thing for consumers, we can't help but imagine that this hurts the sales of the premium models of the generation, which provides Google with higher margins.

Needless to say, Google could use some bigger differences between its high-end and mid-range models to avoid cannibalization.

Google might figure out how to do that elegantly in 2026. No, you did not read that wrong. We are talking about a phone that is more than a year away. A recent leak suggests that Google might cheap out on 2026's Pixel 10a by equipping it with the Tensor G4. The Tensor G4 will be two years old, having debuted on 2024's Pixel 9 series.

Hey, Google, do it!

When smartphone refresh cycles have been shortened to six months, it may seem like Google will shoot itself in the foot if it chooses to go ahead with a Tensor G4-powered Pixel 10a in 2026. But hear me out: this might be good for consumers.

First and most notably, this would create a bigger difference between the Tensor G5-equipped Pixel 10 and the cheaper Pixel 10a. Consider Samsung's Fan Edition phones or Apple's SE iPhones. They mixed current and previous generations of tech to create a cheaper offering that doesn't compromise the user experience.

Google still doesn't have the kind of fan following where people would know every difference between its models. Not having the same chipset on its latest phone could entice people into buying the more expensive Pixel 10. You don't need to be tech-savvy to know that a Tensor G5 is better and newer than a Tensor G4. If Google can't create a clear distinction that positions the Pixel 10 above the Pixel 10a, it's probably better off not launching the latter.

Using an N–1 (N minus one, a product development term referring to the "previous generation") SoC on the Google Pixel 10a should allow for a lower price. When a new chipset is designed and fabricated, it is expensive initially and becomes cheaper over the months. A two-year-old flagship platform should offer a good balance between performance and price. By selling the Pixel 10a at a lower price and with an older processor, there should be less confusion between it and the rest of the Pixel 10 series.

Likely better value for money

Link Image

The Tensor G5 is supposed to be the first completely self-designed SoC by Google (previous Tensors were based on Samsung's Exynos processors), offering an uptick in performance or efficiency. However, this likely means that Google has had to incur major capital expenditures to bring the Tensor G5 to life, equating to a higher component cost. If that's the case, using the Tensor G4 on a 2026 device should create a formidable budget smartphone experience.

Google's product and marketing teams will need to work closely to pull this off.

This could have another effect from a product marketing perspective. If the Pixel 10a is relatively cheaper, it could lower the entry point for new users of the latest Pixel devices. Most general buyers are unlikely to notice or care about an older processor, making it a sensible solution to Google's woes.

Lastly, no discussion of Pixel devices is complete without talking about AI. Artificial intelligence features have played a big role in Google's value proposition. It will get bigger in the years to come. Google has mostly stopped talking about the performance improvements at recent Pixel launches, primarily focusing on the new smart features that the products offer.

If Google plans to continue on this path, its messaging efforts must align with what matters to users and how the Pixel 10a will serve them adequately, even with a Tensor G4.