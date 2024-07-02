Summary According to a report, Google's Tensor G5 has successfully taped out, meaning it's ready for production.

If true, this is a significant achievement for Google's independently designed mobile chip, which is said to be using TSMC's 3nm process technology.

Going fully-custom with its smartphone SoC enhances Google's control and competitiveness in the market, boosting AI capabilities.

You might think that it’s a bit early to be talking about the Google Pixel 10, as the Pixel 9 hasn’t been released. However, the latest information concerning the processor of the Pixel 10 series suggests that the Tensor G5 has successfully taped out, meaning that the final version of a computer chip design has been completed and sent for manufacturing.

We have exciting news for Google Pixel fans. According to a report from Taiwan, the Tensor G5 chipset has entered the tape-out stage (via NotebookCheck). In other words, the process involving the creation of the physical masks used in semiconductor fabrication has been completed, and it is essentially ready for production. What’s more interesting is that the new chipset will use TSMC’s 3nm process technology, which would also imply better power management and performance.

Below is the meat of the initial report, machine translated from Chinese:

Tensor G5 is Google’s first completely independently designed mobile phone chip. The previous four generations of Tensor chips were modified and customized based on Samsung’s Exynos platform; Tensor G5 not only adopts Google’s own architecture design, but also uses TSMC’s latest 3nm process technology, which is expected to significantly improve the performance of the chip. Performance. According to the supply chain, the importance of entering Tape-out is that it can test whether the chip design is successful, and it also truly tests the critical stage of Google, which is only one step away from success.

Why should you get excited about Google's new Tensor G5 chip?

The most important aspect of Google’s new Tensor G5 chip is that it will give Google the capability to achieve comprehensive control from chips to operating systems, from applications to devices, and enhance its competitiveness in the smartphone market. Further, it will also help Google boost its AI capabilities for more powerful AI experiences on its mobile devices.

The development of mobile phones SoCs is no easy feat, as there are only a few companies in the world that have been capable of pulling it off. Apple might be the best example, as it keeps improving its processors with every delivery and has extended the use of in-house chipsets to power its laptops and tablets. Samsung and Huawei are also nice examples, but users normally choose Snapdragon processors over Exynos-powered Galaxy devices. We will have to see how this plays out for Google.