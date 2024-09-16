Key Takeaways The Google Pixel 10 series is set for 2025.

There will be a four-device lineup with the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Unfortunately, there will not be a Pixel 10 XL model in 2025.

Despite growing its Pixel series lineup this year, adding a new smaller-sized Pro model and foldable, Google's new phones are doing quite well, receiving plenty of accolades for being some of the best Pixels to ever release. And while most of us are just settling in with our new purchases, it appears that new information has come up, giving us a sneak peek at the Pixel 10 series, which is scheduled to arrive in 2025.

Android Headlines has new details about the upcoming Pixel series phones, shedding light on the codenames of the Pixel 10 series, giving us an idea of what to expect when it comes to the lineup that will make its debut sometime in 2025. Furthermore, for those that were hoping or maybe even holding out for a Pixel 10 XL, we've got bad news, as there doesn't seem to be a device like that in the pipeline.

A stacked lineup for 2025

As far as the other devices go, according to the news outlet, it looks like we'll be getting a four device lineup for next year, with the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. As far as codenames go, the Pixel 10 goes by 'Frankel', while the Pixel 10 Pro is codenamed 'Blazer' and Pixel 10 Pro XL is dubbed 'Mustang'. When it comes to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the device is codenamed 'Rango'.

And while this is still quite early, we know that Google is already testing new Tensor processors for its devices, with its next generation chips already being ready for production. Now, these aren't the only devices set to launch next year from Google, with the brand expected to continue its budget series with the release of the Pixel 9a. For the most part, it looks like Google will have a pretty stacked lineup with its Pixel 10 series, but there is one noticeable absence.

Just like this year's Pixel 9 series, it appears that once again, there won't be room for an XL model of the base Pixel phone. And while that might be fine with most people, it'll be interesting to see if the XL-sized phone will ever make a debut. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see whether Google sticks with this lineup the following year, as the smaller-sized Pixel Pro model is a newer addition that is still untested when it comes to popularity.

Luckily, we now know what's going to come in 2025, and for the most part, no surprises here. And going forward, we're probably only going to hear more and more about these phones as we get closer to an eventual release.