The past few weeks have started to paint a pretty solid picture of what to expect out of the Pixel 10. The short answer, frankly, is "more of the same," as Google's plan seems to be to keep the same core design across all four phones, with the base Pixel 10 getting the most attention. What we don't know, of course, are prices, and when you're trying to decide between getting a Pixel 9 now or waiting several months for what looks to be a spec bump, that can make for a pretty tough challenge. Today, we're getting our first glimpse at potential Pixel 10 prices, but I'd hold off on reading too far into these for now.

Android Headlines has been the go-to source lately for Pixel leaks, particularly thanks to that team's partnership with OnLeaks. Today's report, however, is all internal sourcing from AH, but I'm not sure how seriously we should take these comments months out from launch. Android Headlines' coverage breaks down into two sections: rumors surrounding the upcoming Pixel 10 pricing structure, and another set of rumors surrounding Google's plans for prices come 2028. Both are ringing alarm bells in my head, but before I break down why, here's what's going on.

According to Android Headlines, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is getting a $100 price hikes at launch this summer, bringing the price up to $1,200, respectively, which isn't too far off how brands like Samsung and Apple price their respective lineup. The Pixel 10 Pro could stick at $1,000, according to this report, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold would actually drop to $1,600. This report originally also included a $100 price hike for the regular Pixel 10, though that was removed after publishing.

The second round of reporting here moves us further into the future. Android Headlines writes that Google's foldable will continue to decrease year over year, dropping to $1,500 by 2027 (or maybe 2026 or 2028 — the article includes all three years). Google's A-series, however, is supposed to stick at $500 through 2028's Pixel 12a, which would represent five years without a price hike.

It's not a great time to be trying to predict prices

In fact, I'm not sure anyone knows what's going to happen