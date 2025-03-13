This week, we saw the first set of leaked Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro renders. If accurate, Google's upcoming Pixel 10 series looks a lot like the current generation. Visually, the generational similarity could make even Samsung blush.

I don't think it's a bad thing that Google's holding onto the Pixel 9's general vibe; the Pixel 9 series has a distinct look that helps it stand out from the crowd, and after nine consecutive generations of Pixel phones consistently looking radically different year over year, it's about time Google picked an aesthetic direction and stuck with it. But as much as I like the Pixel 9's external hardware, it's far from perfect — and I'm a little disappointed Google doesn't seem to be improving the formula this year.

The Google Pixel 10 looks extremely familiar

At a glance, it's hard to see any physical differences between the Pixel 10 renders and the existing Pixel 9 phones. They've got the same flat edges, the same pill-shaped camera bump, the same button placement — it's nearly copy-paste.