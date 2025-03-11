With Android 16 on deck to launch in June and the Pixel 9a seemingly set for sometime this month, it's time to turn our attention to what else is next for Pixel in 2025. We've known for ages that Tensor G5 would likely be a big step forward for Google's smartphones, but aside from internal specs and some AI rumors, the Pixel 10 series has been relatively quiet. Well wonder no more — a new leak is showcasing all three of Google's non-foldable flagships for this year, and they're looking pretty familiar.

Today's leak comes from OnLeaks and Android Headlines, who published three different articles laying out renders for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL. You'll find images for all three in the slideshow below, but you'd also be forgiven for thinking these were year-old renders of what became the Pixel 9 series. After years of iterative improvements to its camera bar-laden design, it seems that Google is pretty happy with the look and feel of its current lineup.

Own a Pixel 9? You might already know what the Pixel 10 looks like

And is that such a bad thing?