Summary The Pixel 10's new system sounds, including ringtone, notification, and alarm, have leaked online.

Google may expand the new sound collection to older models as well.

The Pixel 10 lineup may launch earlier than usual this year.

Google is holding a Pixel Superfans event in late June, hinting at an earlier than usual launch for the Pixel 10 series. As the phone's possible release timeframe draws closer, more leaks surrounding it continue to make their way onto the internet. The new wallpapers that Google will bundle with the Pixel 10 lineup leaked online a few weeks ago, and now, the new ringtone, notification sound, and alarm sounds have also surfaced.