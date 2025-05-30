Summary Google's Pixel 10 series may debut earlier than usual, potentially in late June.

Google is known for being secretive about upcoming hardware but seems to strategically leaks details to build hype.

The new Pixel 10 series could be powered by TSMC silicon and launch earlier due, as suggested by recent communication with Pixel Superfans.

Google just got done winding up its annual developer conclave, I/O, earlier this month, but it appears we might have another major event looming on the horizon, this time for new hardware. The company usually launches its latest range of Pixel devices in the second half of the year, historically between August and October. However, recent communication to Pixel Superfans reveals this year's flagship may arrive much sooner, in late June.