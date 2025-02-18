Summary The upcoming Google Pixel 10 series is one step closer to reality, with six model numbers revealed in the GSMA's database.

According to SmartrPrix, the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro have two model numbers each, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL and 10 Pro Fold have one each.

We're expecting a launch in August, marking one year after the Pixel 9 series' release.

The Galaxy S25 might be the hot phone du jour, but we're still pretty early in 2025. Not only do we have future Samsung devices to get excited for — I'm dying to know when the Galaxy S25 Edge might fall into my lap — but OnePlus, Motorola, and, of course, Google have brand-new devices on the way as well. For as promising as the Pixel 9a's camera bump-less design might look, I'm super excited for Google's follow-up to last year's all-around excellent Pixel 9 lineup. Now, with appearances for all four Pixel 10 devices in the GSMA, we're one step closer to launch day.

We've known about Google's codenames for its upcoming Pixel 10 series for months now, but thanks to eagle-eyed reporters at SmartPrix, we're also seeing each respective Pixel 10 model number appear in the GSMA. That's as good of a sign as any that Google's prepping to launch another lineup of Android devices this year, and while that shouldn't come as much of a surprise, it does seemingly unveil exactly what products we should expect.

According to this registry update, the standard Pixel 10 will have two model numbers, as will the Pixel 10 Pro. The larger Pixel 10 XL has just one model number, as does the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. That latter entry is great news for anyone frustrated over last week's confirmation that OnePlus would not bring a new foldable to market in 2025, leaving Samsung and Google as the sole foldable makers in the US. All six model numbers according to SmartPrix follow below, though it's unclear how each number is linked to its specific model:

Pixel 10: GLBW0 and GL066

Pixel 10 Pro: G4QUR and GN4F5

Pixel 10 Pro XL: GUL82

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: GU0NP

It's a big year for Pixel

And getting bigger by the leak

On its own, this leak doesn't mean much. Google is obviously hard at work on the Pixel 10 series ahead of its forthcoming announcement later this year, and all six of these model numbers line up well with the brand's usual pattern. At the same time, there's very little to take away from this, outside of direct successors to last year's products. I'm pleased to see that, based on these model numbers, an improved version of Google's very-good second-gen Pixel 9 Pro Fold is, in fact, on its way.

The big improvement for the Pixel 10 lineup this year supposedly comes from a move to TSMC's foundries for Tensor chips. While I don't expect Google's priorities to change — these will be AI phones first and foremost, with general and gaming performance taking a backseat — the move towards a fully-custom chipset that isn't built on top of existing Exynos chips should mean some pretty big efficiency improvements.

These model numbers appearing within the GSMA's database point towards another August launch. Digging through other forthcoming (or, even, once-rumored) smartphones, six months is around the point where model numbers of upcoming devices land in the GSMA's record books. While the Pixel 9 series still feels pretty fresh, I can't say I'm not excited to see what comes next from Google. All four devices left me pretty wowed last summer, and with any luck, these new products and their all-new Tensor G5 chips should be the Pixel phones we've been waiting for for nearly a decade.