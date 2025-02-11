We’re still a few months away from the release of the Pixel 10 series, but it’s never too early to dream. I love the improvements Google made to the Pixel 9 devices, which addressed many user complaints about previous Pixel phones. However, no smartphone is perfect, and Google still has some work to do on the Pixel 10 to keep it among the best smartphones you can buy. If you’re a Pixel fan excited about the future, here are 5 features I’d like to see on the Google Pixel 10 in 2025.

6 Performance bump

A more powerful Tensor G5

A common complaint about the Pixel 9 is the poor benchmark results for the Tensor G4. It’s not able to go toe-to-toe with chipsets like the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but that wasn’t Google’s intention. The Pixel phones are designed to provide the best user experience possible, with user-friendly software and helpful AI features. Nothing beats Pixel extras like Now Playing, and I love that the company isn’t trying to keep pace with Samsung and OnePlus going spec for spec. We’ve seen that before from Google, and it wasn’t a winning strategy.

However, even though raw performance isn’t Google’s focus, I’d like to see better gaming performance from the Pixel 10. It was a noticeable flaw with the Pixel 9, and no matter how much I love what Google’s done over the last two years, people paying over $1,000 for a smartphone should be able to game smoothly. I’m glad the company has resolved its Tensor overheating issues, but now it’s time to ensure games run well. Rumors suggest the upcoming Tensor G5 addresses these issues, with 15% better GPU performance.

5 Faster charging speeds (and a better battery)

Under 25W isn’t cutting it anymore

The OnePlus 13 has spoiled me for life between its impressive silicon-carbon battery technology and blistering charging speeds. I’ve never thought of Google being on the cutting edge of hardware innovation like I used to think of Samsung. However, I believe the company can still improve a significant shortcoming of the Pixel 9, and it’s a problem that’s plagued Pixel devices for years — slow charging speeds.

I don’t expect Google to use silicon-carbon technology for its batteries on the Pixel 10, although it would be a welcome surprise. However, I do hope the company offers at least 50W wired charging. 27W wired charging is pathetic in 2025, and even if Google is appealing to the most frightful consumers worried about battery health, there are plenty of software solutions to allow users faster charging speeds without harming battery cells in the long term. It’s time, Google, let’s see better speeds.

4 Modem improvements

Google’s done better, but there are still some concerns

I had significant connectivity issues with my Pixel 7a. The phone refused to switch efficiently between 5G and 4G LTE. It stood and pouted until the 5G signal returned, disconnecting me from service. It was a nightmare experience, and I know I’m not alone. Users have been complaining about substandard modems on Pixels for years, and I’m thankful the Exynos 5400 modem in the Pixel 9 series is a drastic improvement.

Despite Google’s efforts, some users are still experiencing Bluetooth connectivity issues with their Pixel 9 series. Even though I haven’t had a problem, given the company’s track record, I’m willing to give users the benefit of the doubt. Whether it’s a software or hardware issue, I’d like Google to tackle the remaining issues and make the Pixel 10 a rock-solid connectivity experience.

3 Camera separation

Build quality issues

Unfortunately, some users report camera bar separations on their Pixel 9 Pro phones. Multiple owners have shared pictures of their camera bars peeling off the back of their devices. This significant build quality issue can cause moisture to enter the phone and cause other complications. It’s a showstopper, and I hope Google can devise a remedy for affected customers.

Quality control issues are not new to Google, stretching back to the Pixel 6 series. I don’t know the solution, but the company needs to improve the build quality for the Pixel 10. I’m sure this isn’t a widespread issue, but you don’t want to leave anyone in doubt when they spend over $1,000.

2 Computational photography

I don’t want to edit so much

Link Image

Pixels are celebrated for their cameras, and rightfully so. With sharp details and fantastic computational enhancements, Google smartphones are consistently some of the best photo devices. However, I would like to see a change in the base tuning for the images. Other Android manufacturers default to warmer, poppy colors that are more Instagram-friendly. And while I’d still love to retain the option of the more natural colors of Pixel photos, I don’t like how much editing I have to do to bring life out of a shot.

It comes down to personal preference, and many Pixel users need those natural images to fine-tune later. I wish there were a simple setting where I could switch profiles to something oriented towards point-and-shoot photography, where I could get a punched-up image without having to go back and edit the photo myself.

1 Pixel 10 should be a good one

I’m excited about the Pixel 10. Unlike in previous years, I have confidence that Google will address user concerns and improve the phone meaningfully. In the last 18 months, the company has completely transformed from an entity that essentially let major flaws linger to our frustration to a phone maker that cares about the user experience. It’s a refreshing trend, and I’m hopeful it’ll continue with the Pixel 10. The company should have new features added to Gemini Live by the phone's release, along with other Google Gemini enhancements. In addition, the Pixel 10 should come stocked with Material You with 7 years of support.