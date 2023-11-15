Summary Google Photos now has a new Photo Stacks feature that automatically groups similar photos together, decluttering your library by only showing the top pick of each scene.

One of the reasons why Google Photos is among our favorite photo backup tools is due to the sheer number of features it offers. And Google keeps improving the experience by regularly adding new effects, editing tools, and library management features. Recently, Google was spotted working on a new Photo Stacks feature for its photo backup service, which automatically groups similar shots to declutter your library. That feature is now going official, with Google also announcing AI-powered screenshot categorization.

There are instances where you have to take multiple pictures to get that perfect shot, especially when capturing your constantly moving kids. This causes all the duplicates and unwanted images to clutter your library, as you never get around to deleting the unwanted pictures. Photo Stacks takes care of this by automatically stacking similar photos together, only showing the top pick that best highlights the captured scene. Do note that the feature only works on human faces right now, so don't expect Photo Stacks to trigger and organize the bunch of pictures you took of your pet.

You can tap on a Photo Stack to cycle through the other shots or remove an unwanted picture from the stack. You can manually select the top shot if you don't like the one that Photos has set. Lastly, there's an option to keep the best picture and delete the rest, allowing you to free up space in your account quickly. As our senior editor Manuel Vonau noted, Photo Stacks could finally help you clean your library for good.

Google Photos will now also use AI to help you organize the screenshots in your library better. The photo backup service will identify and categorize screenshots and documents into albums like IDs, receipts, and event information. This way, you can easily find that important screenshot containing details of an upcoming event or a bill you had to split with your friends without going through your entire library.

Even better, the next time you open the screenshot of a ticket or a picture of a document containing details of an upcoming event, Google Photos will automatically show a "Set Reminder" chip at the bottom. Tap on it to add a reminder to your calendar and a link to the screenshot or image. And to ensure these screenshots don't clutter your library, you can have them automatically archived after 30 days. You can still find them in their dedicated albums — it's just that they won't show up in your library. Both these changes were recently spotted in development in the Google Photos app.

Google says Photo Stacks and the new AI-powered screenshot and document management features will start rolling out from today on Android and iPhone.