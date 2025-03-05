Summary Google Photos made an odd change to Partner Sharing back in November that excluded images from third-party apps.

Google is now reverting this change, allowing users to include these types of images if they want.

Google shared that it was trying to minimize clutter with this previous change.

Sure, there are plenty of different photo storage options, but if you're an Android user, going with Google Photos is going to be one of the best options, since it offers a fantastic way to view and store photos. The app has been around for some time, and has only gotten better with each new update.

Of course, there are times when Google does misstep, like when it made some odd changes to its Partner Sharing feature back in November. While this feature used to allow partners to easily see all photos that were being shared, Google made the odd choice of restricting screenshots and images saved by other apps.

It's now your choice if you want to see screenshots and other images

It looks like Google is walking back this change now, stating that it will allow users to choose whether these types of images show up in the Partner Sharing feature. Google shares that, by default, this setting will not be enabled. So if you want to revert things back to how they were, you're going to need to flip the switch to make it happen.

As far as why this change happened in the first place, Google explains that it was trying to get rid of clutter, an attempt to keep a "partner's feed more focused." Sure, we get it, and someone out there appreciates this move, but if you have a feature like Partner Sharing, most people are going to be okay dealing with the occasional screenshot or image that's saved by a third-party app.

Perhaps the best news here is that when users enable this setting now, it will apply to images retroactively, which means less work for you to get things back to how they used to be. So if you've been itching to get things back to how they were, head into the Settings and activate All Photos to be shared with your partner, including content from other Android apps. You can follow the instructions from Google if you're unsure.