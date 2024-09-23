Key Takeaways A Google Photos update includes AI-powered video editing tools and presets for professional-looking results.

The new video editor features a streamlined layout with commonly-used tools like precise trim, speed adjustment, and auto-enhance.

This update began rolling out today and will continue to roll out to all Google Photos users in the coming weeks.

Move over TikTok. Google Photos is now the smartest video editor in town, thanks to a big update to the app that's starting to roll out. This update is packed with features like AI-powered editing tools, presets, and a simpler user interface. It's all designed to help you turn your clips into consumption-ready video.

Google wrote on a blog post posted on its Photos Support site that AI was taking center-stage in this update. The company is working on making Google Photos the central hub for managing all of your photos and videos.

Users will notice a much more streamlined layout in the video editor with the most commonly-used editing tools front-and-center. This includes a more precise trim tool, a speed tool, and an auto-enhance button to clear up colors and stabilize wonky video. Video can be muted with a single tap.

But this is Google, so of course there are AI tools included in the update. These come in the form of AI-powered video presets. These can trim videos, adjust lighting, control speed, and apply effects like dynamic tracking and slow motion. Google claims these intelligent tools will give users professional-looking results.

What's different from the previous video editor?

The previous Google Photos editor didn't have many of these capabilities. Sure, it was functional, and offered basic trimming and stabilization tools, but it lacked the precision of this new version editor. There were no speed adjustments or AI-powered presets. Most people use TikTok's (or Instagram Reel's) built-in video editor for the fun stuff. This new update turns Google Photos into a powerful video production tool.

There's no word yet on whether individual segments of a clip can be altered without affecting the entire clip. It also remains unknown how well the AI presets work.

This update isn't entirely unexpected. We reported back in July on rumors of a major overhaul to the Google Photos app, including a new AI-powered video editor.

The new Google Photos update is rolling out gradually, beginning today. Keep an eye out for updates in the coming days, especially as the Android 15 release date gets closer.