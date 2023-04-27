Chromebooks have long been an accessible entry into the laptop world, but even the best models were limited in the types of video editing apps they could use. Though filmmakers will probably continue to use dedicated hardware, those looking to make a montage of their favorite vacation videos can now do so right from the Google Photos app on their Chromebook.

Back in March, Google unveiled the new video editing feature that would allow you to splice different clips together and edit them with various filters. Today, the company widely released the editor and revealed a few new options too.

All the previously revealed features, like the suggested themes, are available for everyone. So for those with too many videos to count, Google will automatically suggest similar clips that you can compile and edit. If you have hundreds of pet videos, the suggestions will help you narrow down the best ones.

Along with every video and photo in your Google Photos library, the editor will also support local files, just in case you have a video that's slightly too heavy for your plan.

To no one's surprise, videos without sound are often boring. To spruce up your movie, the Google Photos video editor also includes music to add to a soundtrack. Don't expect anything from your favorite Spotify playlist, however, as the songs are mostly royalty-free generic tunes.

Though most Chromebooks have Google Photos built-in, the app can be found on the Play Store for whoever may have removed it.

This new addition brings some good news to the Chromebook world, as many people have had to dispose of their devices thanks to poor build quality and outdated software.

