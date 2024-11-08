Key Takeaways Google Photos introduces Updates page for users to track all in-app activities.

There will be a new bell icon that replaces the current Sharing button.

The feature will be available for both Android and iOS users gradually over the next couple of weeks.

If you're an Android user, chances are, Google Photos is one of your go-to apps. Not only does it provide easy access to all your photos and videos, but it also packs some excellent editing tools, along with the ability to back up your media to the cloud. Of course, the app has evolved over time, introducing new features and improvements, which is how and why it manages to stay on top.

With that said, Google has shared a new update on its Photos support page, that will give users a clearer picture of all the activities associated with their account. The new feature will be called Updates, and will consolidate any and all activities into one area, making it super simple to keep track of shared albums, received photos, replies, and more.

A clearer way to see all your in-app activities

The new Updates page will be available in Photos for both Android and iOS users. The Updates page will be organized chronologically, allowing users to seamlessly see all the new activities for the day. Going forward, any and all activities within the Photos app will be found under Updates. And just in case you're curious, Google has listed all interactions that will show up in the new space which we have listed below.

Updates to a shared album

Updates to a conversation

Updates to a group conversation

Partner sharing updates

Memory updates

Storage updates

One thing veteran users will need to know is that the Sharing button will no longer be available in the app, and it will instead be replaced by a new "bell" icon / button. Tapping this new icon will show users a list of all the relevant activities that have occurred in the app. Google states that users will now need to head to the Collections page in order to access any shared albums.

For the most part, this is a simple update that will go a long way in making it a lot easier to see what's going on in Google Photos. Again, you may already see this change in the app, but if not, then you may need to wait, as Google does state that the feature will be rolling out to users over the next couple of weeks.