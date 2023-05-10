Google debuted Magic Eraser with the Pixel 6 series in 2021. While there were similar object removal tools already available, true to its name, Magic Eraser offered a magical experience. After being available exclusively for Pixel phones for over a year, Google made the feature a part of Google One and brought it to the best Android smartphones and iPhones. At I/O 2023, Google announced Magic Editor, which lets you make some magical edits to your photos.

Using "semantic understanding and generative AI," Magic Editor will allow you to reposition the subject in your photo while editing. Additionally, the tool will allow you to change the scale of the subject, make the sky brighter and less cloudy, and more.

Google's on-stage demo of Magic Editor was pretty freaky and cool at the same time. In one of the examples, the lady standing in front of a waterfall was moved to a more appropriate position with just a simple long press and drag action. While powerful photo editing tools like Adobe Photoshop might already offer a similar option, they are not easy to use.

Like Magic Eraser, Magic Editor will automatically recognize the subject when you long-press it. You can then move the subject to its new location, with Google Photos then using AI power to fill the gap.

Magic Editor definitely holds promise, given how seamlessly Magic Eraser works to remove unwanted objects. It might fail in challenging situations but should do the trick in most use cases.

Magic Editor launches later this year as an expansion to Magic Eraser and will be a part of the Google Photos editing suite. Google has a habit of announcing some crazy cool features at I/O, which end up delayed a few years or never see the light of day. So, don't get too excited about Magic Editor until it debuts later in 2023.