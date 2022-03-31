Even after losing out on unlimited storage last year, Google Photos continues to be one of the company's most popular apps. It's nearly indispensable for sorting through extensive collections of stills and videos, all while some AI tools help to highlight treasured memories each and every day. Some users have spotted an extra category in Photos that seems to hint at a fresh way for sharing and watching smaller sections of videos.

As reported by Reddit user u/CraftSquid426, a new option for "snippets" appeared in the search tab in Photos. While I have yet to see it appear on my Pixel 6, my iPhone does have a listing for snippets under its "Creations" section in settings. Unfortunately, selecting this tag returns a "No results" page, which doesn't give us much information on the tool. Other writers at Android Police have also failed to find snippets appearing on their devices, suggesting a server-side change rather than an app update.

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

Left: Photos on a Pixel 6, missing the "snippets" option. Middle, right: Snippets showing up on iOS, without any results.

Thankfully, with some context clues, we can predict what this feature might mean for users. Based on how the search page appears, snippets appear to be a new creation category, alongside collages and animations. The icon shows a strip of film, implying this will likely take a smaller section of a longer video to create an easily shareable clip.

Whether this process would be done automatically or through a manual option is unclear, though I didn't spot the ability to create snippets when playing back videos in the app. Two commenters on Reddit spotted snippets in the main carousel, seemingly supporting the AI-creation theory.

Of course, we can't say any of this for sure until snippets actually start to load in search results. For now, check out the app on your phone to see if you've got Google's latest category.

Wyze cameras were vulnerable to strangers watching your feed for years

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author