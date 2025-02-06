Summary DeepMind's SynthID technology embeds imperceptible watermarks directly into AI-generated images, detectable by specialized AI algorithms.

Google Photos will soon use SynthID to watermark images edited with AI, starting with those altered using the "Reimagine" feature.

This watermarking initiative aims to increase transparency around AI-generated content and help users identify images that have been manipulated.

In the age of AI, transparency is of the utmost importance. In a bid to help users understand why its AI model said what it said, complete with its rationale and thought process, Google unveiled a new Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model yesterday. The in-testing model, which Google says is best used for multistep reasoning, breaks down the answers it outputs and explains how and why it came to that conclusion, and what steps it followed.

In a similar vein, the tech giant's AI research subsidiary, DeepMind, is attempting to offer transparency surrounding AI-generated content with tools like SynthID.

For those unaware, DeepMind, led by Demis Hassabis, unveiled its SynthID watermarking tool back in August 2023. The technology essentially works by embedding a watermark directly within an AI-generated image's pixels. To the human eye, the watermark is imperceptible, but it can easily be detected by specialized AI identification algorithms.

Up until now, SynthID for images has been available via Vertex AI for text-to-image models like Imagen 3 and Imagen 2, alongside image outputs on ImageFX. Now, the tool will begin watermarking images for a much bigger audience.

The tech giant announced that Google Photos will soon begin using SynthID to watermark images edited specifically with a Magic Editor tool.

Know if a photo has been altered

For what it's worth, Google already does this to an extent. Photos that have been edited using tools like Magic Editor, Magic Eraser and Zoom Enhance currently include AI markers in the image's metadata and information screen. Starting this week, Google Photos will begin digitally watermarking images edited using Reimagine, a tool that can significantly alter an image's contents.

The tool, which was introduced alongside the Pixel 9 series, essentially allows you to 'reimagine' photos with AI. The tool lets you add or remove elements from a photo, move things around, apply contextual or special effect presets, like Sky or Golden hour, and more. The feature is part of the Magic Editor suite of tools.

Photos altered using Reimagine will carry a marker in the 'About this image' section.