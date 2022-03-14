Google Photos and Google Lens are a pair of very powerful companions for your phone's camera. For a while, the Photos app has offered integration with Lens to handle text inside both images you snap yourself, as well as screenshots — it may not be 100% accurate, but it works impressively well. In an attempt to make these features more accessible to users, Google's now testing new "chip" shortcuts when it detects there's text in an image.

We've already seen Photos demonstrate the ability to recognize the presence of text and direct users towards interacting with it in Lens. If you're part of this new test, though, you'll see additional chips with options like "Copy text," "Listen," "Crop," and "Markup." These are all already existing options within the app — the addition of these new shortcuts seems intended to make them all that much more visible and easier to access.

There's also a shortcut to search using Google Lens, which is kind of pointless given you already have a "Lens" button in the bottom bar. We're trying not too hung up on that, though, since this is still clearly a feature under active testing — so far, we're not seeing it on our own devices. For those it does appear on, the chips seem to turn up far more frequently in actual screenshots than they do for photos of text.

If you want the best shot at seeing if you're involved in this test, make sure you have the latest version of Photos from either Google Play or APKMirror. We can't promise you that you'll get them right now, since this is yet to roll out widely for everyone, but it doesn't hurt to try.

Thanks: Eduardo

