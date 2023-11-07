Summary Google Photos could soon introduce a new feature called Photo Stack that automatically groups similar photos together to de-clutter your library.

The feature allows you to toggle between stacked and spread out photos, giving you control over how you want to organize your gallery.

Photo Stack may be similar to Google's Top Shot feature, but unlike Top Shot, it is not limited to Pixel devices and may be available to everyone.

Google Photos is great for storing and organizing pictures, but duplicates can easily clutter up your library. A new feature called Photo Stack, which surfaced last month, seems to be on the horizon to help you de-clutter your photo library. An early demo now shows how it'll organize similar shots in virtual piles to tidy things.

According to code sleuth AssembleDebug, who initially unearthed evidence of this feature and now shared more findings on TheSpAndroid, this in-progress feature will automatically group similar photos together, transforming your Google Photos library from a jumbled mess into a neatly organized gallery. You can imagine sifting through your memories without having to dodge a maze of repetitive images.

If you're not a fan of stacking photos, you won't be forced to use it. The feature will have a toggle switch in the settings, allowing you to decide whether to keep your photos stacked or spread out. And if you need a quick way to enable Photo Stack, just tap on the three-dot icon in the top left corner of the main Photos tab and select "Stack Similar Photos."

Once you tap on a stacked photo, you'll be greeted by the "Top Pick" photo, a standout image that Photos has selected as the best representation of the group. Below it, you'll find a row of all the other photos in the stack. If you have a different favorite, you can open any photo from the stack and tap on the three-dot icon in the top right corner. From the menu that appears, select "Set as Top Pick," and your new favorite will take center stage, as shown in the gallery below.

If you want to trim down your photo stack, simply tap on the "Remove from Stack" option to send unwanted photos packing. If you're feeling sentimental and want to keep just one picture, tap on the "Keep This, Delete Rest" option.

Photo Stack sounds a lot like Top Shot, a feature Google previously introduced for its Pixel devices. Top Shot captures a burst of images before and after you press the shutter button, giving you a selection of the best shots to choose from. Then, it suggests better shots from that bunch, besides the main one you took. These picks get saved and processed right into your gallery.

Unlike Top Shot, the new feature isn't exclusive to the latest Pixel phones—it's for everyone. But knowing Google, Photo Stack might be locked behind a Google One subscription, just like it has done with some other handy Photos capabilities.

Google hasn't spilled the beans on when Photo Stack will be officially released. But with the feature looking so polished, it's probably only a matter of weeks before we can all start stacking our photos.