Summary Google Photos' new feature, photo stacks, groups similar shots together to keep your library organized and free of clutter.

Photo stacks allow you to easily select the best photo from a group and set it as the "Top Pick" for easy access.

You can also remove photos from a stack and use the "Keep This, Delete Rest" option to free up space in your library.

If you take a lot of pictures and videos, Google Photos is hands down the best tool to back them up. Google's photo backup service packs several features to keep your library organized and turn your photos into memories. In October, the company was spotted working on a new feature called photo stack, which could group similar shots together to keep your library free of clutter and unwanted duplicates. The feature now appears to be rolling out, as at least one Google Photos user has reported seeing the photo stacks option popping up in the app.

If you are someone who frequently take multiple shots of the same scene to get the "right" shot, photo stacks will club them altogether. This way, the same pictures will not clutter your library. The Redditor who got access to the photo stacks feature did not provide more information on how it works and how many photos can be present in a stack.

Source: Reddit

Based on a previous report by code sleuth AssembleDebug, we know that tapping on a photo stack will open the "Top Pick" picture. This photo is automatically selected by Google from the group shot. If you don't like it though, you can select any image from the stack and set it as the Top Pick.

There's even an option to remove photos from a stack. And to free up space in your library, you can use a "Keep This, Delete Rest" option to keep the best picture from the stack and get rid of the rest. A stack will appear alongside other photos in your library, with an icon appearing on the stacked picture's thumbnail to help you distinguish it from others.

Photo stacks might sound similar to the Pixel-exclusive Top Shot feature, which merges your similar photos and only highlights the best picture. But the latter is only available on Pixel phones, while photo stacks should be available to all Google Photos users.

You can check if photo stacks is available for your account by opening Google Photos and navigating to Settings > Preferences. If the Stack similar photos option is present, enable it to let Google Photos automatically stack similar pictures.

Photo stacks should be a handy addition to Google Photos, especially if you take a lot of pictures of your kids or pets. Since they are constantly moving, you have to take multiple pictures in pursuit of that perfect shot. In the process, you clutter your library with unwanted images, which you never get around to deleting.

Google could be rolling out photo stacks in batches and its possible only a small set of users will get the feature initially. A wider roll out could take a few weeks.