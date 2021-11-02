Google Photos is passing along a taste of Material You to everyone, even if you don't have a Pixel with Android 12. The app has launched new widget shapes in line with the new design guidelines.

A few weeks ago, 9to5Google picked up on code strings that indicated the new widget shapes. Now, with the release of Google Photos v5.65 and the activation of a server-side element, those shapes — as seen in the selector screenshot from top-down, left-to-right: star, flower, circle, square, pill, and fill — are now available when users create a new widget. All shapes show off a featured image and are able to scale as small as 1x2 to as large as 5x5.

Tapping on the widget will take the user to the corresponding image or a reel of Memories. The Fill shape will have some flavor text to indicate some corresponding detail like the date the picture was taken or the title of the reel. Once the user backs out of the Photos app, a new image will take its place on the widget.

You'll be able to pick up some Material You right now with a Google Photos update from the Play Store or APK Mirror.

Android Police has more coverage on the spread of Material You right here.

