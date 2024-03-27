Summary Google Photos version 6.76 for Android now prompts some users to set a "Favorite shortcut" for easier sharing.

Google remains focused on organization, with features like Photo Stacks and AI integration for categorization.

Google Photos is a valuable tool that can help you keep all of your images organized and accessible in the cloud. However, it might require more than one tap to share these images with people on your phone. As recently as 2023, Google was seen testing features that could simplify the sharing process for app users. Now, it seems that at least one of them is being rolled out for Android device owners.

As reported by 9to5Google, Google Photos version 6.76 for Android is now prompting users to set a “Favorite shortcut” for easier sharing. The feature appears to be dependent on a server-side flag, so not all users will see it on Google Photos 6.76, but if you're one of the lucky few, you'll find it under Library → Utilities → Add favorite shortcut.

Once enabled, you can set a specific person to appear in the Google Photos share sheet — this pops up when you long-press on a photo within the main grid in the app. You’ll notice that, after creating a favorite shortcut, the person you selected is the first option you see in the “Send” menu. Although you can only have one designated favorite, you can change or remove your choice by going to Google Photos Settings → Sharing Favorite shortcut. Thus far, it does not seem that the option has been rolled out for iOS users.

Google is keeping it focused on organization

While Google has its fair share of competition in the photo app arena, it seems to remain focused on organization, one of the biggest benefits of using Google Photos. In 2023, the company rolled out Photo Stacks, for example. This feature automatically organizes similar images according to human faces, and stacks are completely customizable following generation. Google also integrated AI to help organize screenshots within the app. With AI, your images can now be categorized according to type, such as documents and receipts. This can make it easier for you to hunt down specific images at a later date.

There are certainly several options available to you if you want to digitally store your photos. Whether you choose to go with Google Photos or an alternative, it’s worth considering all of the features — with everything from AI to editing tools now available, developers are differentiating their products through these means. Depending on your specific needs, it’s worth exploring all of your options.