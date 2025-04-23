Summary Google Photos is testing a new feature to share albums and memories via QR codes.

This new QR code sharing is accessed through the share sheet within an album or memory, distinct from the existing Quick Share option for individual photos.

The feature is currently in internal testing, with no details as to when it'll be available for users.

Google Photos is considered one of the best photo-editing apps on Android because its editing tools can transform your smartphone's pics. You can also show your editing skills on social media or by sharing those photos with your friends and family via Quick Share. On top of this, Google seems to be gearing up to introduce another sharing feature to Google Photos.