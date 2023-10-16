Summary Android 14 introduces a new default share sheet that developers can customize with app actions, making it faster and more user-friendly than the previous custom share menu.

Google Photos has implemented the new share sheet in Android 14, providing users with enhanced sharing options such as sharing via link, sending through the Photos app, and more.

Chrome has also switched to Android 14's share menu, offering Chrome-specific actions like taking a long screenshot or sharing a link via QR code directly in the share sheet.

Android 14 packs several small but important usability improvements. One such change is the new default share sheet, which developers can customize with their app actions. This is better than the custom share menu they currently have to build, which is slow to load. With Android 14 now publicly available, it is a matter of time before third-party apps ditch their custom share menu implementation in favor of the new design. Google Photos was spotted working on adding support for Android 14's share sheet in mid-September, and a month later, the change is rolling out for all Pixel phones.

As you can see in the screenshots below, the Google Photos share option in Android 14 is a lot more useful than what you currently get on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or any other Android device.

Besides a small preview of the picture, you get options to share via a link, send through the Photos app, add the image to an album, or create a new album altogether. You can even tap the pencil icon on the picture's preview to crop or make minor adjustments before sharing. All these custom buttons are made possible by Google opening the default Android share sheet for customization.

4 Images Close

Left to right (first 3): Android 14's new share menu; Google Photos custom share menu on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

If you tap the Modify button on the top-right of the share menu, you can select more photos to send. This is much better than the current implementation, where you have to vertically scroll through your Photos library to select more pictures.

Android guru Mishaal Rahman first reported that the new share sheet in Google Photos is rolling out with v6.56 of the app. It currently appears to be available for all Pixel phones running Android 14.

Besides Google Photos, Chrome is the other notable app from Google to have switched to Android 14's share menu. The benefit of this change is that you get Chrome-specific actions directly in the share sheet, like taking a long screenshot, printing a URL's content, sending the link to other devices, or sharing it via a QR code.

Given that Android 14 will soon make its way to the best Android phones, it is only a matter of time before our favorite Android apps are updated with the new share sheet and custom app actions.