Summary Google Photos is developing a new feature that allows users to set reminders directly from within the app, adding a productivity aspect to the app.

The feature detects text and dates in images, possibly using machine learning models, and suggests setting reminders based on the content of the photo.

The reminder feature is currently hidden behind a flag, but reminders created using the chip show up immediately in Google Calendar, hinting at an upcoming wider release through the Play Store.

Google’s Pixel phones are regarded as some of the best camera phones you can buy. As a result, we frequent the Google Photos app to check shots, perform edits, and organize images. Most of the app updates also focus on features which help you edit images or organize them suitably. In a slightly odd change of pace, Google Photos now seems to be developing a productivity feature which will help set reminders directly from within the app.

Google Photos isn’t one of the most feature-laden photo editing apps around, but all the Machine Learning smarts such Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Magic Editor help the app stand out. However, landscapes and portraits aren't the only images we snap on our phones. I’ve clicked photos of hand-written shopping lists before I head out, unpaid bills, and even Wi-Fi passwords. These pictures usually serve as a memo in case I misplace the physical document, and also remind me to make payments when they are due. Yet again in this situation, Machine Learning models seem ready to simplify our life.

Taking a deep dive into the code for Google Photos beta version 6.61, app tinkerer and feature spotter AssembleDebug noticed Google is in the final stages of integrating Calendar reminders with Photos. What started as a few strings of code related to Calendar permissions for the Photos app seen in September has now shown up as a chip Set reminder chip underneath a photo.

Demonstrating the Set Reminder chip’s functionality in the Photos app

Tapping this chip summons a sheet from the lower edge of your screen which allows you to create a proper reminder in Google Calendar. The sheet reminds us of Assistant reminders because it features a title field and date and time selection fields. However, the key difference is the description field for the reminder, which is autofilled with a link to the image in the Photos app. The sheet also has an option to change the Gmail account, which can come in handy if your work and personal events and calendars will live on the same device.

This chip appears on most photos which mention a date or include text in them, but not all the images you take. That suggests Google has deployed an ML model to identify text in images and show this chip accordingly, similar to how the Photos editor suggests edits like Unblur or Magic Eraser after analyzing the image. The feature can be a godsend if you tend to take photos of important documents and lists, only to forget about them later. For instance, you may take a screenshot of a product on the Amazon app, but need a reminder to check for discounts when Black Friday comes around.

The Set reminder chip is still hidden behind a flag, so most people don’t have access to it, even on Photos v6.61. However, AssembleDebug notes that reminders created using the chip show up in Google Calendar immediately. Hopefully, Google is only adding the finishing touches to this feature, and we can hope it reaches a wider audience with an upcoming update through the Play Store.