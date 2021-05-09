Google Photos is designed to be the place where your pictures live, but what good is simple storage if you can't find the shots you're looking for? Google Photos has some great search tools, and in addition to finding pictures featuring a particular subject, it can narrow your search based on when you uploaded them. Here's how to search by date using your Android tablet or phone, iOS device, or the Google Photos web app to find the photos you want.

When you open Google Photos, the app displays your photos in date order. The photos you uploaded recently appear at the top. You'll need to scroll down to see the pictures you took in the past.

If you have a long list of photos, you may not want to scroll through the entire list to find the ones you want. When you know the day or month the photo was taken, enter the date in the search bar, and Photos shows the photos taken and uploaded to your account on that day.

You can use any combination of search strings. For example, if you're looking for a photo you took in September 2021, enter any of the following search terms to find your photos:

September 2021

Sep 2021

2021 September

2021 9 (where 9 is the ninth month of the year)

When you want to find photos from a birthday party or a holiday get-together and know the specific date, you can add the date to the search term. For example, if the birthday party was on June 17, 2021, enter any of these search terms:

June 17 2021

6/17/2021

6-17-21

6 17 2021

2021 Jun 17

Google Photos accepts any date format, and these date string searches work on the web version and the Android and iOS apps.

Photos can also parse speech-style dates. If you enter "August 1st, 2019," Photos displays the photos from that day. Trying the same trick for more general terms isn't as useful. A search for "Monday" might include screenshots that had Monday in the text of the page, returning results based on optical character recognition (OCR) instead of a timeframe.

You can add modifiers to your search, like "dogs 10-14-2020." You can also combine modifiers and ranges, for example, "dogs 2015-2020." And you can search using time modifiers, like "photos before 1-1-2021" or "photos after 1-1-2021." Combining specific terms with the before or after modifiers doesn't seem to work, and we weren't able to apply modifiers to specific day and month dates.

Even so, this is a great way to dial into specific photos based on a narrow range. Give it a shot the next time you're looking for one.

Keep your Google Photos under control

We have more tricks that will help you find your photos faster in Google Photos. Learn how to tame your Google Photos collection and find what you want quickly by tagging people and pets, using the search tool, creating auto-updating live albums, and placing private photos in a locked folder.