Google Photos has been on autopilot for many months now, and Google has focused its attention on other core Android apps meanwhile. It appears developers are getting back in the groove now, and giving one of our favorite gallery apps some much-needed attention. Recent changes finally gave us Photo stacks on Android, and an upcoming feature could simplify image sharing. Another change currently in the pipeline could completely transform the Library tab in the app, and we aren’t sure how to feel about it.

Google Photos has four options in the bottom bar — the default grid view in the Photos tab, Memories for albums you created, Search to look up photos by name, place, etc., and the Library tab where Google throws in all the other content. This includes device folders, the bin, the Utilities section, and your Favorites. Interestingly, @AssembleDebug on X spotted a flag in a recent version of the app, which renames this Library tab to Collections.

Despite the new name, the icon in the bottom bar of the app doesn’t change, but on-screen items in the app are rearranged. At the top, you see access to four folders (perhaps the ones you access frequently) replacing the buttons for Favorites, Utilities, Archive, and Trash. That’s followed by a redesigned album UI featuring what looks like automatic categorization. At the bottom, we see all the options which used to reside at the top, such as Favorites, Locked Folder, Archive, and Trash. You may notice that Locked Folder was previously available under Utilities, but gets its own separate entry in the list, just like the Import Photos option.

The rebadging reminds us of another feature also called Collections, which Google introduced in 2018 as a Pinterest board or Pocket-style app of sorts to store and organize web links, images, text, places, recipes, and other media for easy access down the road — much like Google Keep. The feature is free to use and accessible through the Google app on all the devices linked to your account, making cross-device access a breeze as well.

If the tab rename in Photos goes live, perhaps the company could make it easier to add photos to Collections without leaving the Photos app. That’s likely because the album UI now includes folders for Places, People & pets, Documents, etc.

That said, app flags are merely indicative of current development efforts, and shouldn’t be mistaken for assurance that certain features will see the light of day. That remains Google's decision, and we can only hope something like this makes the cut.