Google Photos has a plethora of editing tools that can take your snaps to the next level without much effort. While these advanced photo editing features have been around on the mobile app for quite some time, the Photos website has stayed behind the curve. But with the latest update, Google Photos for the web is finally catching up, getting you the same excellent features that you’ve been using on its Android counterpart.

When you open the editing menu on a photo, you will now be greeted with the Suggestions tab, just like you see on Android (via 9to5Google). Here, you will find some paid Google One-exclusive features like Dynamic, Portrait, and Color Pop, among other options to tweak your photos exactly the way you like with a single tap. This list of options changes based on the photo you’re editing, so you may not see the portrait option on a cat’s photo, like in the example screenshots below.

Right next to Suggestions, you will see other tabs to crop the image along with the option to apply preset filters to your photos or manually tweak different settings, such as brightness, contrast, saturation, and even the HDR level of the photo, which is again a premium Google One feature.

With these editing tools now available on the web, users will have the flexibility to fix or enhance their photos from whichever device they're using, without having to switch to their phone each time. And the best part is that all the handy premium features have also made it to the web with this update.

Google first teased these features for Google Photos for the web back in June, but they are rolling out widely only now. When you next open the desktop version of Google Photos, a popup will suggest you to try out the new editing features. All you need is a computer with at least 4GB of RAM for these features to work, which covers pretty much all modern laptops.

Google Photos was recently spotted testing a big redesign for its mobile app. While this new layout certainly looks interesting, it’s still a mere test with a fair chance that it may never see the light of day.