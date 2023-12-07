Summary The recent redesign of Google Photos includes visual tweaks and an AI-driven Memories tab for reliving specific events and trips.

While the redesign was first spotted in September, many users are finally seeing it this week, pointing to a widespread rollout.

Memories allows for easy sharing with friends and family, automatically organizing sets of photos by trips and events.

Google Photos is used by people at all ends of the smartphone and smart device spectrum, from Google Pixel 8 Pro owners who have everything in their life revolving around the Google ecosystem, to iPhone 15 Pro Max owners who can’t deny how useful Photos is for storing and backing up memories. To us at Android Police, there’s nothing better. It’s the Swiss Army Knife of gallery apps. Have you ever seen the Mona Lisa in person? If not, you probably have seen a picture of it shared by someone who stored it in Photos. The app actually deserves its own spot at the Louvre, if we’re being honest. Months after the newest Google Photos app redesign launched in September, it seems to just now be widely rolling out to the masses.

As 9to5Google reported in September, the redesign we're starting to see on more devices this week features a few minor visual tweaks in addition to the AI-driven Memories tab. The Google Photos logo has been shifted towards the upper-left side of your screen, while the sharing tab that lined the bottom has moved towards the upper-right corner. On the bottom bar, from left-to-right, you can select either Photos, Memories, Library, or Search.

Close

Memories is where the bread and butter of the update lies. You can relive specific events, days, and trips that are curated based on matching or similar metadata behind each photo. If you had a trip to, say, Las Vegas, all the pictures and videos from that trip will organize themselves into a memory bank. Whether you truly want to look back over your photos and videos from Las Vegas might be a contentious decision, though.

In each Memories album are chips to share the album with your friends and family. This will allow them to then add their own pictures and videos to the album, creating a fully-shared group experience that feels complete. You can obviously manually add your own photos, and Google gives you the option to purchase photos and scrapbooks based off of each album. Many albums have generic names, such as “Trip to…” but it is possible to generate album names using AI. All in all, this is a pretty great modern-day experience that we’re going to ignore the continuous privacy implications of for the moment just to enjoy.

Close

Google Photos is truly a great app with a countless number of useful features, and Memories is a pretty cool technological take on the timeless art of scrapbooking. With the app being so large in scale, and with some users having over a decade of pictures backed up on it, it’s important to know exactly what library management features on Photos you could utilize to organize your library more efficiently. Of course, even for your organizing pros, there’s some things you probably didn’t know about Photos that can help you tame the beast. For anyone just diving into the Google Photosphere, here’s how to manually back up and sync your library of photos and videos.

Thanks: Eduardo