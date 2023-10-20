Summary Google Photos now automatically backs up RAW photos, but this feature may do more harm than good due to the large file sizes and limited storage.

Users don't have the option to choose whether to back up RAW files at the moment, which could be problematic if you have limited storage space.

Google has been making improvements to the user experience in Photos, such as revamping the share menu and adding photo editing tools, but frustration may arise due to mandatory features. Leveraging photo editing software outside of Google Photos may be a solution.

Those who edit photography know the importance of RAW images. When you take a photo with a digital camera, the RAW version will include all of the data that the sensor captured in the moment. That being said, this type of image is usually large in size, which can be a problem if your storage is limited. Google Photos will now automatically back up RAW photos for you, but for these reasons, the feature may do more harm than good.

As reported by 9to5Google, when using a Pixel 8 with RAW capture enabled in the Camera app, Google Photos now displays a notification explaining that RAW photos will appear in the Photos view and be backed up. When these images are uploaded, they are flagged as RAW, and there is a toggle option to view them as JPEGs instead.

Google Photos now automatically backs up RAW images (Source: 9to5Google

While some likely appreciate Google automatically backing up and saving their RAW images, it might have been a better move for Google to give Photos users the choice. Even changing to the Storage saver option in Photos preferences → Backup → Backup quality doesn't stop the RAW file from being backed up at the moment. We're not sure if this is by design or just an oversight on Google's part during the early stages of a rollout, but you could quickly hit a snag depending on how much data you have stored on your device — or on Google One storage.

RAW images can still be viewed in JPEG with a toggle

As of late, Google seems to be paying more attention to Photos, and improvements to the user experience continue to be made. For example, the share menu in Photos on Android 14 has been revamped. Now, you can send an image through the Photos app, create a new album, add the image to an album, and share via a link. You can also crop or make other adjustments to the photo while viewing its preview before you send it.

In August 2023, the company launched photo editing tools for desktop, expanding upon their availability on mobile. When you open the editing menu for an image, you’ll find Dynamic, Portrait, and Color Pop options, depending on the type of photo that you’re viewing. Next to the Suggestions option, you’ll notice other tabs that allow you to alter various settings. These include brightness, saturation, HDR level, and contrast. Many of these features are exclusive to those who have the premium version of Google One.

Whether you dabble with photo editing on occasion or you’re a professional photographer, some of these changes made by Google might prove valuable to you. That being said, frustration may also be unavoidable when you take some of the mandatory features into account. For this reason, leveraging photo editing software as opposed to relying on Google Photos tools can help you prevent finding yourself in a bind.