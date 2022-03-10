Google Photos has been steadily trickling out features over the last few months, and another one will be rolling out soon, bringing Portrait mode beyond your normal solo subject. Like last year's Pixel-exclusive Photo editing features, unfortunately, this new Portrait Blur will only be coming to the Google Photos Android app for Pixels and Google One subscribers.

Before, Portrait Mode was primarily limited to human subjects, but Google Photos Portrait Blur brings it to a much wider array of subjects. From photos of furry friends you're constantly sending to your grandkids, to that fabulous meal you're having on vacation, to the flowers in your garden coming into bloom this month, Portrait Blur can draw focus and blur out crowded backgrounds.

Best of all, this feature isn't limited to new photography. Once it rolls out to your Android phone, you'll be able to use it on any compatible photo you want. This means that you can do Portrait mode pics of your first dog — assuming you tagged their pictures for easier reminiscing — just as easily as the one you should be scritching behind the ears right now. And because this is edited post-snap rather than applied when you're taking the shot, you can revert the photo back to its original state if the Portrait mode misses.

