Google Photos makes the storing and sharing of memories effortless. But the app achieves its greatest synergy when users share their photo and video libraries with their partners, letting one see snaps they've taken on the other's device from their own phone almost immediately. But as much as Partner Sharing makes life easy, a Material You makeover should make the feature easier to get on board with and it's hitting people's eyes right now.

The feature isn't going anywhere — it'll still be found in the Sharing tab of Google Photos at the top of the screen. But the workflow to set up what to share and who to share it with has changed quite a bit, according to some screenshots shared with us by a longtime Android Police reader.

Unlike with the original setup flow, users will determine how much of their library they'd like to share with their partner first before selecting the actual partner or partners. Note the pad space given to each variable here — how far back in time you're willing to share and which people are featured in their pictures and videos that Google has recognized — as well as the adherence to the user's specific wallpaper-derived color scheme.

As before, users will need to check on the Partner Sharing section of the Sharing tab to see what their partners have snapped. They can also opt to save their shared media directly to their own Google Account, so long as they have enough storage to do so.

Material You seems like it's reaching into every nook and cranny it can at this point. Good for Google.

Thanks: Nick