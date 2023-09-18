Summary Google Photos may soon introduce a new and easier way to share albums with your partner.

Auto-archiving albums and setting reminders might become exclusive features for Google One subscribers.

While these upcoming features are not confirmed, they show Google's commitment to improving user-friendliness and organization in Google Photos.

Google Photos isn't just another cloud-based app to store your photos; it lets you share with others and create albums for printing. Even Google recently introduced support for Ultra HDR images, which greatly improves the app's user-friendliness. It looks like Google may make it easier for you to share and organize your photos in the future.

The prolific tinkerer AssembleDebug was able to find what may be three upcoming features for Google Photos. The first and most prominent change is a new and easier way to share albums with your partner (except those in a locked folder). When creating new albums and editing existing albums, you can add your partners with a single tap using partner-sharing shortcuts. In Google Photos, you'll see a chip with your partner's name beside the usual Share option. When you tap on the name, your partner will automatically be invited to the album.

2 Images Close

In the current version, you have to click Share when creating a new album, then choose who you want to share the album with. To invite someone to an album, tap Share, then select the partner name from Invite to Album and press Send. This new way cuts the process into two simple clicks. The partner-sharing shortcut would only display your partner's name; adding more people is not supported, so sharing your album with anyone else would still require the same invitation.

2 Images Close

There were also two other features found that may be coming – auto-archiving albums and setting reminders – both of which would be exclusive to Google One subscribers. This is not confirmed, but there is a string found that makes AssembleBug sure it's for those users only: "As a Google One member, you can unlock reminders, auto-archive, and more." The first feature allows you to automatically archive albums after 30 days, and there would be a toggle in the album options.

The reminder feature is what you would know from most apps, where we can set the time, date, title, and duration of the reminder. As of now, Google Photos does not support calendar permissions, but we can imagine they would work together if this feature was ever released. Making a reminder for an album seems strange, but we can see some uses for it. Imagine you have an important upcoming event, like a graduation, and you need a reminder to add those pictures you take to an album named "kid's graduation photos." That's what we think it could be, but there's no guarantee that these features will be released, so we'll have to wait and see.