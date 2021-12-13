First announced in October, Google appears to be widely rolling out its Memories feature to Photos on the web. A popular addition to the mobile apps since it was launched in 2019, the feature initially highlighted photos and videos in a Timehop-meets-Instagram-Stories-style chronological anniversary format but soon expanded to include spotlights on particular people, pets, trips, recent highlights, and more. The rollout was first noticed by German-language SmartDroid and has since been confirmed by several AP writers.

Now on the web, users will see a carousel of memories that, once clicked, expand to reveal a familiar stories interface, spending 10 seconds on each photo or video before moving on to the next one. A quick press of the down key or tapping on the down arrow at the bottom of the screen expands the highlight into a list of boxes so you can quickly browse through them manually.

Memories on the web shares its settings with a user's phone, so enabling or disabling, say, Cinematic photos will also be reflected on mobile. Similarly, people or dates hidden from your memories on mobile also won't show up in the web carousel.

Last week, Google announced improvements to its Memories feature set, improving its Ken Burns-like Cinematic photos by filling in background detail using machine learning. It also launched a new Material You-friendly version of its People & Pets home screen widget, and now allows for more granular adjustments of its many filters, so you can more easily fine-tune what you do and do not see in that Memories carousel.

