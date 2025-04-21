Summary Google Photos is rolling out an "Ultra HDR" editing tool, replacing the standard HDR effect.

This new feature can be applied to existing photos to enhance brightness and color with a simple slider.

The Ultra HDR images are still .jpg files, take up less space, and are viewable (without the HDR effect) on non-HDR devices.

Google Photos has advanced photo-editing tools to take your smartphone photography to the next level. However, that doesn't mean it's perfect for finding your memories and editing them on your phone. This leaves plenty of room for improvement in Google Photos, and Google is making the effort to do just that.

Part of the effort is now visible in Google Photos' new editing tool that many Android users might be familiar with, because it's been almost two years since Google added it to Android: support for "Ultra HDR." After introducing native support in Android 14 and Google Photos in 2023, Google has now started rolling out the Ultra HDR editing tool to the Google Photos app.