Key Takeaways Google Photos now allows users to export Memories as video files for easy sharing.

Users can edit Memory videos before sharing, including renaming, selecting photos, and disabling music.

Sharing Memories as videos is simple: tap share, export as video, then use Android share menu.

There are several reasons why we can't move on from Google Photos. It's one of the best ways to manage photos on Android, but it hasn't been without its quirks — one of the biggest being how the Memories feature was handled. Memories is arguably one of the best features of Google Photos. And now, Google is finally making it easier to share memories the way people actually want — by allowing them to send these moments as videos.

The Memories feature in Google Photos has long been a highlight feature of the app, allowing users to relive their old photos and videos in a story-like format. While the feature has been great, sharing these moments with others has often been less intuitive.

A couple of years ago, Google introduced the ability to share Memories within the Google Photos app. However, this posed a limitation — you couldn't share them with people who didn't use the app. Thankfully, Google has listened to user feedback and the latest update of the app allows you export Memories as video files, making it easy to share them across any app or platform.

Google is offering several options to edit a Memory video before sharing it. For instance, you can rename the Memory, disable the background music, and select or deselect specific photos to include. The feature was first spotted by Smartdroid on version 7.7.0 of the Google Photos app for Android. We've also tested it on our Pixel 9 and can confirm that the feature is functional.

Related 7 ways Apple Photos puts Google Photos to shame Apple Photos leaves Google Photos in the dust with these features

Sharing your Google Photos Memories as videos just got easier

Close

The process for sharing Memories as videos is simple. Just tap the share button within a Memory and select Share memory. Google Photos will then export the slideshow as a video and bring up the standard Android share menu, allowing you to share it across other apps. By default, the exported video retains the same background music as it plays in the Google Photos app, which adds a nice touch.

Google has been actively improving the Photos app. Recently, it updated the design of the status bar in the app for better visibility of icons and has been working to integrate Gemini AI in Photos, allowing you to ask anything about your library. The new Memory sharing feature is undoubtedly helpful, though it does leave you wondering why it took Google so long to implement it.