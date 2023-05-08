Google Photos is available on practically every device you own. The free app provides a pretty robust photo editing experience, especially for Google One customers, who get access to features like Google's Magic Eraser object removal tools. The experience has historically been lacking on tablets, though, where the editor looks like a blown-up phone interface. According to the Google News Telegram's Nail Sadykov, though, Google's prepping a revamped editing interface for Android tablets that he says is coming soon.

Currently, the Google Photos editing experience on tablets is the same as the phone-based editor, but stretched out: whether in portrait or landscape, editing tools appear under your photo, which can waste a lot of space on a large, horizontally oriented display. According to images tweeted by Sadykov, the landscape tablet editing experience will soon be more in line with more fully featured image editing tools like Adobe Lightroom, dividing the screen into side-by-side sections with a preview of your image on the left and editing tools to the right. It seems the portrait-orientation editor will be unchanged, however.

While this change is specifically targeting Android tablets, it'll also be a boon for Chromebook users who prefer the Google Photos Android app to its web interface. Earlier this month, ChromeOS Photos users were treated to a new suite of video editing tools.

Sadykov doesn't say when this interface will roll out, only that he expects it to be soon. It seems likely Google will introduce the new UI at I/O this year; we now know the Pixel Fold is launching on May 10, and we expect the Google Pixel Tablet may make an appearance, as well. Both should have access to this new layout, so we very well may hear more about it later this week.