Summary An APK teardown suggests Google Photos is moving the search bar to the bottom for easier one-handed access.

The new search bar stays visible while browsing search results for quicker new searches.

The feature is still in testing, and Google might make further adjustments before rolling it out to users.

You can find your memories in Google Photos in seconds if you know the trick to using some of the app's powerful search features. While the search tools in Google Photos are indeed lifesavers, especially if you have gazillions of photos stored on your device or on the cloud, Google seems to have higher ambitions when it comes to making the app's search experience truly effortless.