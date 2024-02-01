Summary Google Photos is working on a new feature called My Week, which will create a weekly highlights reel of photos and videos for users to share with select contacts.

Memories, the auto-generated slideshows in Google Photos, are currently created infrequently and unpredictably, and My Week could address this issue.

It is unclear whether My Week will appear in the Memories tab or on top of the grid view of photos, but it will make it easy for users to share regular updates with their loved ones.

In the last few months, we have seen several changes to the Google Photos app, most of which are still in development. Google rolled out Photo stacks in January, and we saw Memories get a new look the month before. It’s fun to see the photographs smartly collated in unique grid layouts, but sometimes, we wish Memories were generated more frequently. To address this concern, Google now seems to be hard at work creating a weekly highlights reel for you.

Memories are an auto-generated slideshow of photos and videos of events you celebrate, places you go to, and time you spend with people. Google recognizes these landmark moments, and makes it easy to relive them, even if you don’t organize your Photos gallery. Memories are shareable, and you can even exclude certain people and dates from them. The major downside of these Memories is that Google only creates them infrequently and unpredictably.

Interestingly, the perfect remedy could be in the works, because TheSpAndroid and Android Authority both report seeing code strings which hint at a new feature called My Week that’s currently in development.

<string name="photos_memories_my_week_create_header>Tell the story of your week with My Week</string> <string name="photos_memories_my_week_create_setup_button">Set up My Week</string> <string name="photos_memories_my_week_create_description">Keep loved ones close with a photo journal of life’s little and big highlights</string> <string name="photos_memories_my_week_picker_description">Invitees will get a memory in the Google Photos app to see each week with photos you pick.</string>

Unfortunately, enabling the feature flags on a rooted device doesn’t help us discover the exact working of this feature, but the string descriptions are helpfully specific. It is likely Google will use this feature to automatically share photos from the previous week with a predefined set of contacts. The recipients should see these images and clips as Memories. However, it isn’t clear if they will appear in the Memories tab of the app, or show up on top of the grid view of the photos they take on their devices.

Ideally, Google Photos will only suggest images to share instead of sharing them right away, giving you the option to deselect the ones which aren’t appropriate. However, his method of image sharing should make it very easy to share regular updates with friends and family you interact with regularly.

There’s no telling when Google will introduce My Week for the average Photos user, but we are looking forward to it, nonetheless.