Google My Week is included in the Photos app. It adds a social element for every Google account user, regardless of whether you use the app on your Android phone or other devices. My Week is about sharing your weekly highlights in a private album with select contacts. The feature is spreading through an invite-based system and is not widely available. When someone with early access invites you to view their album, you'll gain access. If you're excited about testing it, here's how.

How to use My Week feature on Google Photos

Getting an invitation link is the only way to access My Week on Google Photos. When you're invited, leave the invitees' room, and you'll notice an Introducing My Week tile in the Photos menu. It also appears on the web version of Photos, although you can only create the album from the mobile app. It works on version 6.89 or higher, so update the app to the latest version. Here's how to use the feature to organize your week:

Don't know anyone using My Week? Here's an invitation. Leave the room afterward to give others a chance to access it.

Open the Google Photos app. Tap Introducing My Week in the upper-left corner. Tap Get started. Close Select Add photos and choose the images you want in your album. My Week doesn't allow you to move a photo from one day to another. It automatically selects and displays photos based on the date they were taken. Tap Next in the upper-right corner. Close Add a caption to your photos for context. Then tap Save. Tap Invite to share your album link with others. Close

People can leave likes and comments on your My Week album. If you don't want the attention, turn it off. People will only be able to view your content without interaction. If you no longer want someone viewing your weekly updates, kick them out and block them so they don't come back.

Open the Google Photos app. Tap + on your My Week story. Tap your profile photo in the box that says My Week is an invite-only feature to display the sharing options. Close Select Options. Tap the toggle switch beside Comments & likes to turn them off. Close Alternatively, tap the overflow menu (the three-dot icon) in the upper-right corner. Then select Options. Turn off Comments & likes. Close

Remove or block My Week members

Open the Google Photos app and enter your My Week album. Tap a tiny profile photo underneath the section that reads My Week is an invite-only feature. This action takes you to the Options menu. Tap the overflow menu beside someone's name. Then, remove or block them. Close

How to hide or delete My Week album on Google Photos

If your My Week album has served its purpose, and you no longer want it public, delete it or stop link sharing. Link sharing revokes access for everyone who is viewing the album. If they tap the link, they'll see an error message and can no longer interact with your content. You can turn it back on and create a new link to give people access.

Deleting the album is permanent. Everyone, including you, loses access. But you don't lose the content in the album, as those photos remain in your Google Photos library. Here's how to use both methods.

Delete My Week album on Google Photos

Open the Google Photos app and enter your My Week album. Tap the overflow menu in the upper-right corner. Select Delete album. Tap Delete for confirmation. Close

Stop link sharing for My Week album on Google Photos

Open the Google Photos app and enter your My Week album. Tap the overflow menu in the upper-right corner. Then select Options. Turn off Link sharing. Close

My Week in a nutshell

My Week in Google Photos helps you relive your recent memories with loved ones. You can enhance the shared images with the app's powerful editing tools. But you'll want to do that before adding them to the album. After images are in the album, you can't edit them. Use filters, adjust colors, crop, or create cinematic videos, among many editing tricks on the app, to transform your everyday photos into stunning visuals.