Summary Memories are now Moments, located in a new Collections tab.

Users need an extra tap to access Memories in the Moments Collection.

Google continues to test and tweak Google Photos features, hinting at more changes to come.

Google has been busy playing with its Memories feature in Photos over the last month. A full-screen feature for Memories was in testing on February 12th, and on February 20th, we saw Google testing broader support for Memories' ambient slideshows. And ever since 2023, there has been a Memories tab available in the bottom bar of Android's Google Photos app for easy access on phones/tablets, which has just been moved to the Collections tab under the name Moments. Of course, for maximum confusion, Memories are still a thing, but this simply refers to the carousel at the top of the app in the Photos tab.

Memories are now Moments

Memories now refer to a carousel of shortcuts

Leave it to Google to ensure the names of its features are as confusing as possible. What was once a dedicated tab in the Photos app, known as Memories, now is a listing called Moments in the Collections tab (via 9to5Google). This move requires an extra tap/click to get to your Memories Moments than it did before, though the top carousel of shortcuts to your Memories is still located at the top of the Photos tab when you open the app, leaving easy access to your most recent Memories. Of course, to keep things incredibly confusing, this carousel is known as Memories. So your Memories are Memories when referring to the carousel at the top of the app, but they are also housed in a collection called Moments when browsing your Collections tab.

No more Memories tab, with Memories now in a Moments Collection

This change appears to be rolling out to most users with the arrival of Google Photos 7.20, which started its rollout on the 12th and seems to have widened in recent days with more and more users seeing the update and the removed Memories tab on their devices.

While we still don't know when we can expect full-screen Memories to land or when support for Memories' slideshows will come to a broader list of products like photo frames and tablets, it's likely we'll see more changes to the Photos app sooner rather than later as Google continues to test and tweak to its own drumbeat.